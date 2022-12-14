Darmindher Singh of Highfield Drive, Bolton who trades at Wigan Market and Mohammad Javaid of Railway Road, Leigh, who runs Best-In Best, also of Railway Road, both pleaded guilty to offences under the Children and Families Act 2014 at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Paul Prescott, cabinet portfolio holder for environmental services at Wigan Council, said: “It is illegal to sell vapes to anyone under the age of 18, and it is becoming increasing common that these items are being sold to teenagers.

Wigan Market

“This law exists to protect children from nicotine and smoking products and it is a very serious issue.

“Local shops and traders have to be diligent to ensure they do not sell to children and ensure that they are not breaking the law.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both men had received warnings about other instances of selling vapes to underage people before the matter was taken to court.

Singh was ordered to pay a total of £947; a £423 fine, £42 victim surcharge and costs of £482.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Best-In Best on Railway Road which was caught selling vapes to youngsters

Javaid was ordered to pay £1,116; a £576 fine, £58 victim surcharge, and costs of £482.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Prescott, added: “The Council’s Trading Standards Team will continue to investigate and prosecute those selling goods illegally in our borough.