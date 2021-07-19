Council to get tough on rowdy Wigan residents

Two recent court cases saw action brought against residents who failed to follow Noise Abatement Orders issued by the council.

The prosecutions were secured with evidence and support from the community.

Councillor Kevin Anderson, portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “These prosecutions show that we will not hesitate to take action against residents who show a disregard for their neighbours and their community

Keep the noise down warning

“While these fines are a mark of what can be achieved with the support of people in the community, it is also disappointing that they had to reach this point in order for them to be resolved.”

In one case, a resident from Aspull ignored numerous warnings about playing loud music to the detriment of the local neighbourhood and breached a Noise Abatement Notice. This resulted in a fine of £2,449.

A separate case saw a Hindley resident ignore similar warnings, resulting in a fine of £847.

Coun Anderson added: “I would urge any residents who feel they are being negatively impacted by noise disturbances to follow the advice provided on the council’s website which will help to fully explain the process for filing a report.

“Other incidents of anti-social behaviour can also be reported to the council online or to Greater Manchester Police by calling 101 or online.

Advice on reporting a noise nuisance is available at: https://www.wigan.gov.uk/Resident/Environmental-Problems/Noise/index.aspx

To report anti-social behaviour to Greater Manchester Police online visit www.gmp.police.uk

Or if you wish to report anonymously to use Crimestoppers via www.crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111.