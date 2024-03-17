Counterfeit goods: Wigan town centre store owner fined for selling phoney tobacco
A Wigan town centre shopkeeper caught selling phoney tobacco has been hit with a four-figure court bill.
Salam Mohammad, 39, of Leeds Close in Blackburn, appeared before borough justices to admit to having in stock at the Galaly Shop on Wallgate hundreds of cigarettes with counterfeit packaging for the Lambert and Butler and Marlboro brands plus loose leaf Amber Leaf tobacco, again in unofficial packaging.
He was prosecuted under the the Tobacco and Related Products Regulations 2016 and the 1994 Trade Marks Act.