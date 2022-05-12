Members of Wigan’s District Tasking Team and the Worsley Mesnes Neighbourhood Policing Team say that during a search of the property on the morning of Wednesday May 11, a number of items were found that are believed to be evidence of the supply of controlled drugs.

As a result, a 35-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs.

The pair have been released on police bail pending further inquiries

Following interviews in the afternoon, both were released under investigation pending the result of forensic examinations of the items found at the house in Worsley Mesnes.