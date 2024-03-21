Court approves enforcement action brought by Wigan Council against trouble spot home
A three-month Closure Order was granted for 101 Greenhey, Orrell, after persistent reports of anti-social behaviour and criminality.
The court order restricts access to the flat to only a handful of individuals, including the tenant, with a view of preventing further disruptive behaviour.
Coun Dane Anderton, cabinet portfolio holder for police, crime and civil contingencies, said: “Thankfully cases like this are rare but we want to send a clear message that we will not tolerate behaviour that has a negative impact on the wider community.
“We would always seek to support our tenants, but we have a duty to our neighbourhoods and will take appropriate action.”
The Closure Order was granted at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday March 13.
The bench heard from witness evidence in addition to supporting statements from the local authority and GMP. These included reports of persistent visits to the property at unsociable hours, in addition to criminality and ASB linked to the property.
Wigan Council would be able to seek a three-month extension to the order, with further options, such as Possession Orders, available if the situation does not improve.
Coun Anderton added: “Once again, our Community Resilience Team have worked hard alongside our partners at Greater Manchester Police to tackle cases like this one, to promote safe and resilient communities.
“We will keep this situation under regular review to see if the Closure Order has the desired impact.”