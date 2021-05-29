Court bans man from multiple Wigan shopping centres

Police from GMP's Wigan district revealed that on Thursday the 27th May, Kelvin Sharratt of no fixed abode, was issued with a 12 month Community Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.

The order prevents him entering every self-service retail establishment in Wigan town centre, including The Grand Arcade, The Galleries Shopping Centre and Wigan Market Hall.

This was as a result of persistent anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity in the town centre.

A man has been banned from visiting several Wigan retail centres including the Grand Arcade