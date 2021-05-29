Court bans man from multiple Wigan shopping centres
A man has been banned from visiting several Wigan retail centres after a spate of antisocial behaviour in the area.
Police from GMP's Wigan district revealed that on Thursday the 27th May, Kelvin Sharratt of no fixed abode, was issued with a 12 month Community Order and a Criminal Behaviour Order at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court.
The order prevents him entering every self-service retail establishment in Wigan town centre, including The Grand Arcade, The Galleries Shopping Centre and Wigan Market Hall.
This was as a result of persistent anti-social behaviour and other criminal activity in the town centre.
Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.