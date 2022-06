Nicola Kelly, 37, of Valiant Road, Marsh Green, is charged with entering a property on Crabtree Road while carrying a knife on May 6 and stealing a bank card, clothes and mobile phones.

She is also alleged to have had a knife in public and attempted to withdraw money with a stolen bank card.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court