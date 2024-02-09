News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Court delay: sentencing of Wigan drug peddler postponed

Sentencing of a Wigan man for drug peddling offences has been delayed.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, had been due to learn his fate at Bolton Crown Court after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.

He had denied a charge of possessing criminal property - cash - but that allegation was later dropped.

He will now be sentenced on May 15.