Court delay: sentencing of Wigan drug peddler postponed
Sentencing of a Wigan man for drug peddling offences has been delayed.
Lee Roberts, 44, of Gelbranter Avenue, Ince, had been due to learn his fate at Bolton Crown Court after admitting being in possession of class C drugs diazepam, flubromazolam and tramadol with intent to supply them in Wigan on February 4, 2022.
He had denied a charge of possessing criminal property - cash - but that allegation was later dropped.
He will now be sentenced on May 15.