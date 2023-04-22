Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is accused of falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.

The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan Magistrates Court

Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits. The charges relate to fraud by false representation regarding deposits of various amounts, ranging from £450 to £1,050.