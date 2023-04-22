News you can trust since 1853
Court hearing adjourned into Wigan lettings agency charged with fraud involving deposits worth thousands of pounds

The case of a Wigan lettings firm which faces 15 charges of fraud relating to the handling of deposits worth thousands of pounds has been adjourned.

By Alan Weston
Published 22nd Apr 2023, 15:45 BST- 1 min read

Let Me Lettings, on Winstanley Road, Orrell, is accused of falsely claiming deposits were being held in a deposit protection scheme and other related offences involving disputes between tenants and landlords.

The offences are alleged to have happened between August 2016 and June 2019 and involved properties in Wigan and Skelmersdale.

Wigan Magistrates Court Wigan Magistrates Court
Linda Murray, 39, of Ellerthwaite Road, Windermere, also faces 14 charges of fraud relating to the deposits. The charges relate to fraud by false representation regarding deposits of various amounts, ranging from £450 to £1,050.

A hearing held at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court today (April 21) was adjourned until June 1 as Ms Murray was unable to attend through ill-health. Documentation will now be required to be produced to prove her illness prevents her from attending court, and whether it can go ahead in her absence.