Shane Liptrot, 23, of Derby House, Scholes, was due to appear before magistrates to face charges of snatching £70 worth of aftershave from The Fragrance Shop in Wigan's Grand Arcade on August 3, £300 worth of gems from Warren James on August 12 and two wrought-iron planters worth £60 from a home in Prefect Place, Kitt Green, on August 25.