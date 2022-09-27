Court issues arrest warrant for Wigan woman of restraining order breaches
An arrest warrant has been issued for the arrest of a Wigan woman accused of restraining order breaches and drug possession.
By Charles Graham
Tuesday, 27th September 2022, 4:55 am
Rebecca Winstanley, 35, of Thompson Street, Whelley, was due to appear before borough justices accused of going to an address in Church Lane, Shevington, on August 3 and 5 when barred from there by the courts and on the second occasion having with her a quantity of cocaine.
She is further accused of breaching bail conditions on August 8 by failing to appear before magistrates.