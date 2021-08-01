Covid fears delays Wigan woman's attack sentence
A woman who admitted launching a savage assault was turned away from court amid fears she might have Covid.
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:31 pm
Updated
Sunday, 1st August 2021, 12:32 pm
Amanda Round, 53, of Derby House in Scholes, had already admitted wounding Katherine Lyon and having a large kitchen knife in Diggle Street the next day. She was due to be sentenced by a Bolton judge, but on arrival and mentioning her condition, she was told to leave and the case was suspended until a date yet to be set.
