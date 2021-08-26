Crack cocaine and diamorphine dealer jailed

Paul Green was found in possession of 544g of diamorphine - otherwise known as medical heroin - and 101g of crack cocaine when police arrested him on January 13, Bolton Crown Court heard.

The 37-year-old of Prince Albert Mews, had already pleaded guilty to the offences at an appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates.

Meanwhile, Leanne Jauncey, 36, of Oakleigh Park North, in the London borough of Barnet, who has pleaded not guilty to the same two charges, was due to appear at the same court but the hearing was vacated to a date yet to be set.

Bolton Crown Court