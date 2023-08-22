Natalie Devlin, 38, of Orchard Street in Wigan, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply them, but then changed her pleas to guilty earlier this year.

Returning to court for sentence for these offences and a crime of aggravated vehicle-taking to which she had already admitted, she was given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for 15 months.

She was banned from the road for 12 months after which she must sit an extended driving test before she can get behind wheel on her own again.