Crack-dealing Wigan carjacker spared immediate spell behind bars
A drug-dealing Wigan carjacker has been spared jail.
By Charles Graham
Published 22nd Aug 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Natalie Devlin, 38, of Orchard Street in Wigan, had been due to stand trial at Bolton Crown Court for possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply them, but then changed her pleas to guilty earlier this year.
Returning to court for sentence for these offences and a crime of aggravated vehicle-taking to which she had already admitted, she was given a two-year prison sentence but it was suspended for 15 months.