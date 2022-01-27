Crockery smashing Wigan man hit with restraining order

Jason Dempsey, 49, of Falkirk Grove, Norley, appeared before Wigan justices to admit causing £50 of criminal damage at Pauline Dempsey’s house on the same street on January 18.

The restraining order prevents him from attending her address for the next six months. He also has £175 to pay in compensation, court costs and a fine.