Crockery smashing Wigan man hit with restraining order
A man has been hit with a restraining order after smashing crockery at a relative’s home.
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:19 am
Updated
Thursday, 27th January 2022, 10:20 am
Jason Dempsey, 49, of Falkirk Grove, Norley, appeared before Wigan justices to admit causing £50 of criminal damage at Pauline Dempsey’s house on the same street on January 18.
The restraining order prevents him from attending her address for the next six months. He also has £175 to pay in compensation, court costs and a fine.