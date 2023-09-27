News you can trust since 1853
‘Crooked nose’ ex-con being sought on recall to prison

The public’s help is being sought to trace a man with links to the Wigan area who is wanted on recall to prison.
By Alan Weston
Published 27th Sep 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Kurtis Whitney is wanted on recall to prisonKurtis Whitney is wanted on recall to prison
Kurtis Whitney, 38, has links to the Wythenshawe, Longsight, Wigan and Atherton areas of Greater Manchester.

He has convictions for burglary and has also previously failed to comply with the conditions of his licence.

Whitney is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair, brown eyes, scars on rear/front of his head and a large crooked nose.

Offenders are released on licence to prove they are ready to live responsibly in the community, but are recalled to prison if they breach the conditions of their release.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 999 or 0161 856 6026 or @CrimestoppersUK