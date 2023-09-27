Kurtis Whitney is wanted on recall to prison

Kurtis Whitney, 38, has links to the Wythenshawe, Longsight, Wigan and Atherton areas of Greater Manchester.

He has convictions for burglary and has also previously failed to comply with the conditions of his licence.

Whitney is described as white, 6ft tall, of slim build, with brown hair, brown eyes, scars on rear/front of his head and a large crooked nose.

Offenders are released on licence to prove they are ready to live responsibly in the community, but are recalled to prison if they breach the conditions of their release.