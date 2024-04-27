Crown court date for man accused of knife threat in Wigan shop
A Wigan man accused of threatening someone with a knife has appeared in court.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Joseph Threlfall, 36, of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, is charged with threatening Shaun Hartley with a knife at Tesco Express, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, on Monday, April 22.
Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Threlfall will appear on May 28.
He was remanded on bail until then.