Crown court date for man accused of knife threat in Wigan shop

A Wigan man accused of threatening someone with a knife has appeared in court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 27th Apr 2024, 12:30 BST
Joseph Threlfall, 36, of Crossdale Road, Hindley Green, is charged with threatening Shaun Hartley with a knife at Tesco Express, on Atherton Road, Hindley Green, on Monday, April 22.

Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Threlfall will appear on May 28.

He was remanded on bail until then.