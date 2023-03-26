Crown court date for man accused of threatening woman with a knife in Wigan town centre

Scott Dempsey, 47, of Manor Court, Golborne, is charged with threatening Denise Aspinall with a folding pocket knife, causing her to fear she would be physically hurt, on Wallgate on August 13.

He is also alleged to have had an offensive weapon on Wallgate – described as a "solid object within a sock" – on the same date and entering a garage on Upwood Road, Lowton, with intent to steal on June 18 last year.

Wallgate, in Wigan town centre

Dempsey admitted breaching his bail conditions by not complying with an electronic curfew on March 10.

He was remanded on bail at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court, with conditions which include an electronically monitored curfew between 9pm and 9am, living and sleeping at his home address and not entering Wallgate.

