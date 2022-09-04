Crown court date for unlicensed Wigan driver who failed to stop for police

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tyler Huddart, 21, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, committed the offences while driving a Renault Megane on various roads in the Bolton area on July 3.

He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and insurance on the same day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for Huddart to be sentenced on September 28 and imposed an interim driving ban.