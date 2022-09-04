Crown court date for unlicensed Wigan driver who failed to stop for police
A young motorist has admitted driving dangerously and failing to stop for the police.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 4th September 2022, 3:45 pm
Tyler Huddart, 21, of Rose Hill Avenue, Pemberton, committed the offences while driving a Renault Megane on various roads in the Bolton area on July 3.
He also pleaded guilty to driving without a licence and insurance on the same day.
Most Popular
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court for Huddart to be sentenced on September 28 and imposed an interim driving ban.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.