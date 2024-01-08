Crown court date for Wigan borough man accused of assault and arson
The case of a man accused of assault and arson has been sent to crown court.
David Miller, 48, of Bright Street, Leigh, is charged with assaulting Carl Hughes by beating him on December 23.
He is also charged with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, after allegedly setting fire to several pieces of paper on the same day.
Miller was remanded in custody until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on January 31.