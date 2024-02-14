News you can trust since 1853
Crown court date for Wigan borough motorist allegedly found with two different drugs

A woman has been accused of driving dangerously and being in possession of two drugs.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 04:55 GMT
Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, is charged with driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27.

She is also alleged to have had class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her, and to have failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.

She was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on March 15.