Crown court date for Wigan borough motorist allegedly found with two different drugs
A woman has been accused of driving dangerously and being in possession of two drugs.
Hannah Collins, 28, of Rowan Meadows, Leigh, is charged with driving a white BMW dangerously on Warrington Road and East Lancashire Road in Leigh on May 27.
She is also alleged to have had class A drug cocaine and class B drug cannabis with her, and to have failed to provide a specimen of blood for analysis.
She was remanded on conditional bail until a hearing at Bolton Crown Court on March 15.