Crown court date for Wigan man accused of attempted robbery

The case of a Wigan man accused of attempted robbery has been sent to the crown court.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 24th Dec 2023, 04:55 GMT
David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street, Platt Bridge, is accused of trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.

He will appear at Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 19 and was remanded in custody until then.