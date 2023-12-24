Crown court date for Wigan man accused of attempted robbery
The case of a Wigan man accused of attempted robbery has been sent to the crown court.
David Cobley, 34, of Wright Street, Platt Bridge, is accused of trying to steal cash from a man on December 14.
He will appear at Bolton Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on January 19 and was remanded in custody until then.