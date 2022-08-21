Crown court date for Wigan man accused of intending to supply cocaine and cannabis

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Smith, 27, of Scholes, Scholes, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis, with intent to supply them to someone else, on August 17, 2020.

The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Smith will appear on September 21.

Bolton Crown Court

