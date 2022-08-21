Crown court date for Wigan man accused of intending to supply cocaine and cannabis
A crown court judge will hear the case of a Wigan man accused of having both class A and class B drugs with intent to supply them.
By Gaynor Clarke
Sunday, 21st August 2022, 4:55 am
Ben Smith, 27, of Scholes, Scholes, has been charged with possession of cocaine and cannabis, with intent to supply them to someone else, on August 17, 2020.
The bench at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Smith will appear on September 21.
He was remanded on unconditional bail until then.