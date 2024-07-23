Crown court date for Wigan man charged with assault and strangulation
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
A Wigan man has appeared in court accused of assaulting a woman and strangling her.
Shane Farley, 29, of Thirlmere Road, Hindley, is charged with assault by beating and intentional strangulation on July 5.
He is also accused of driving while disqualified and uninsured on the same day.
Manchester magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where he will appear on August 23.
He was remanded in custody.