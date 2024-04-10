Crown court date for Wigan man charged with making threats to kill

A 38-year-old Wigan man will appear in the crown court after being accused of making threats to kill.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 10th Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
Damien Shaw, of Sycamore Drive, Winstanley, is alleged to have threatened a man on March 24.

Wigan justices sent his case to Bolton Crown Court, where Shaw will appear on May 10.

He was remanded in custody until then.