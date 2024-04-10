Crown court date for Wigan man charged with making threats to kill
A 38-year-old Wigan man will appear in the crown court after being accused of making threats to kill.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Damien Shaw, of Sycamore Drive, Winstanley, is alleged to have threatened a man on March 24.
Wigan justices sent his case to Bolton Crown Court, where Shaw will appear on May 10.
He was remanded in custody until then.