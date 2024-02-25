News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Crown court date for Wigan man charged with publishing 'obscene' article

A Wigan man is accused of making an indecent image of a child and publishing an “obscene” article.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 25th Feb 2024, 15:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Luke Wilson, 32, of Widdrington Road, Swinley, is alleged to have made one category B indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child between March 3 and May 16, 2022.

He is also charged with publishing an article which contravened the Obscene Publications Act 1959.

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Wilson is due to appear on March 27.

He was remanded on unconditional bail.