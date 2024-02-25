Crown court date for Wigan man charged with publishing 'obscene' article
A Wigan man is accused of making an indecent image of a child and publishing an “obscene” article.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Luke Wilson, 32, of Widdrington Road, Swinley, is alleged to have made one category B indecent photograph/pseudo-photograph of a child between March 3 and May 16, 2022.
He is also charged with publishing an article which contravened the Obscene Publications Act 1959.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Wilson is due to appear on March 27.
He was remanded on unconditional bail.