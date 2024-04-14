Crown court date for Wigan man charged with trying to arrange sexual activity with a child
A Wigan man will appear in crown court accused of trying to arrange sexual activity with a child and attempting to engage in sexual communications.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Gordon Derricot, 56, of Millers Lane, Platt Bridge, is charged with attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity in Wigan on April 5 and trying to engage in sexual communication with a boy under the age of 16 between January 13 and April 8.
Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Derricot will appear on May 13.
He was remanded in custody until then.