Lynn Duffy, 45, of Mill Street, Ashton, is charged with having a hammer on Hardwick Street, Ashton, on June 7, 2021.

She is also charged with maliciously wounding Julie Witter with intent to do her grievous bodily harm on the same day.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates' Court

Wigan magistrates sent the case to Bolton Crown Court, where Duffy will appear on July 11.