Jack Knowles, 33, from Hall Lane in Hindley is accused of causing death by careless driving and committing an act with intent to pervert the course of public justice.

Pedestrian Katherine West was seriously injured when she was in collision with an SUV on Ladies' Lane, in Hindley on Bonfire Night 2021.

The 59-year-old battled for her life in hospital but, sadly, died six weeks later.

Katherine West

In a moving tribute shortly after her death, Ms West’s family said: "For six weeks, Katherine fought every step of the way, but unfortunately due to the horrific injuries she suffered, her battle came to an end and she gained her angel wings.

"We will forever remember her for her kind, caring, funny, crazy witty ways.

"She had the most wicked sense of humour, even to the end. Not just a great mum to our three amazing children, she was Mum to many more, and a loving nana to all her beautiful grandchildren.

"We will never forget you and your memory will live on through us all. RIP our beautiful angel. Fly high."

Jack Knowles will make his first appearance before a Bolton Crown Court judge on March 1. He is accused of causing death by careless driving and perverting the course of justice

The charge of perverting the course of justice concerns an allegation that the defendant repaired collision damage to a Peugeot 3008 in the 12 days following the incident.

At Knowles's latest appearance before Wigan and Leigh magistrates, he was told that he will make a first appearance at Bolton Crown Court on March 1 for a pre-trial preparation hearing.