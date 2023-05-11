Crown court judge to sentence Wigan man who stalked woman for three months
A man has admitted mounting a stalking campaign against a woman for more than three months.
By Gaynor Clarke
Published 11th May 2023, 04:55 BST- 1 min read
Craig Knox, 36, of Wigan Road, Standish, initially denied sending numerous threatening messages and texts between July 27 and November 6, but has now changed his plea to guilty.
He faced a single charge of "a course of conduct that caused Nicola Lane serious alarm or distress, which had a substantial adverse effect on her usual day-to-day activities".
Knox will be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court on May 25.