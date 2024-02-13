CS gas and drug charges brought against Wigan man
A Wigan 42-year-old has been accused of drug dealing and having a CS gas canister as a weapon.
Gary Gittins, of Woodland Avenue, Hindley Green, stood before borough justices to face charges of conspiring to supply cocaine between March and May last year, to possessing cannabis with intent to supply it on May 11 2023 and possessing the weapon without the authority of the Secretary of State on the same occasion.
He was remanded into custody pending a first appearance at Carlisle Crown Court on March 13.