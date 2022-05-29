Curfew and suspended sentence for Wigan shed burglar

A man has been given a suspended jail sentence for breaking into a garden shed.

By Alistair Grant
Sunday, 29th May 2022, 12:30 pm

Derek McLaglan, 47, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to the burglary of the outhouse in Charles Street, Golborne, on April 14.

He was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.

Wigan's courts of justice

McLaglan must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, be the subject of a 7pm to 7am electronically-tagged curfew for 12 weeks and pay £100 compensation.