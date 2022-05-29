Derek McLaglan, 47, of Sycamore Avenue, Golborne, stood before Wigan magistrates to admit to the burglary of the outhouse in Charles Street, Golborne, on April 14.
Read More
Read MoreResidents demand crackdown on off-road bikers at Wigan beauty spot after one kil...
He was given a four-month prison sentence but it was suspended for 18 months.
McLaglan must also complete 20 days of rehabilitation activities, be the subject of a 7pm to 7am electronically-tagged curfew for 12 weeks and pay £100 compensation.