Curfew for Wigan motorist
A motorist who ignored a driving ban has been given a community punishment.
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:33 pm
Updated
Friday, 20th August 2021, 3:34 pm
David McCormick, 47, of Poplar Avenue, Worsley Hall, appeared before Wigan justices to plead guilty to being at the wheel of a Ford Focus on Bulteel Street on June 5 last year and to not having insurance. He is the subject of an 18-week curfew which means he has to be at his home address between 8pm and 6am until December 5.
