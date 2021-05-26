Dangerous driver admits guilt

Kyle Atkinson, 28, of Wigan Road, had initially denied taking a BMW 20D without the owner’s consent then driving it at lethal speeds on Nel Pan Lane last August 21. But on appearing before a Bolton judge he changed his pleas. He will be sentenced on June 18 before which he receives an interim driving ban.

