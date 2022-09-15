Dangerous driver's passenger has to wait longer before learning his fate

Gavin Barker, 36, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, had stood before borough justices to plead guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a Toyota Aygo which had been taken without the owner's consent which was then hurtling along Lancaster Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street, Warrington Road, Lily Lane and Bryn Gates Lane without any regard for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists on April 11 last year.