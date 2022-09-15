News you can trust since 1853
Dangerous driver's passenger has to wait longer before learning his fate

A Wigan man who admitted being a passenger in a stolen car that was driven dangerously will have to wait longer to learn his fate.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 15th September 2022, 12:30 pm

Gavin Barker, 36, of Enid Place, Bamfurlong, had stood before borough justices to plead guilty to allowing himself to be carried in a Toyota Aygo which had been taken without the owner's consent which was then hurtling along Lancaster Avenue, Bridge Street, Market Street, Warrington Road, Lily Lane and Bryn Gates Lane without any regard for the safety of pedestrians or other motorists on April 11 last year.

The court heard that the vehicle was later recovered.

Currently in custody, he had already seen his August sentence delayed by a month at Bolton Crown Court. Now, due to the barristers' strike, it has been adjourned again until October 10.