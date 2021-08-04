Dangerous driver's sentencing delayed

Mitchell Walters, 19, of South Avenue, Leigh, was at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo driven dangerously on Abbey Street without a licence or insurance, a Bolton judge heard. He was due to learn his fate in July but the date was put back to September 20.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.