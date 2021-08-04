Dangerous driver's sentencing delayed

Sentencing of a teenaged motorist who admits dangerous driving has been delayed.

By Post reporter
Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:54 am
Updated Wednesday, 4th August 2021, 10:56 am

Mitchell Walters, 19, of South Avenue, Leigh, was at the wheel of a Ford Mondeo driven dangerously on Abbey Street without a licence or insurance, a Bolton judge heard. He was due to learn his fate in July but the date was put back to September 20.

Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court