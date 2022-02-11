Dangerous Wigan driver is a drug-dealer too
A Wigan man has confessed to dangerously driving a stolen car, handling a stolen caravan and peddling class A drugs.
Martin Bradshaw, 33, of Ashbourne Avenue, Aspull, stood before a Bolton Crown Court judge charged with badly driving a Mercedes CLA 45 AMG on Greenough Street, Scholes, Higher Lane and the environs of Haigh Woodland Park on May 6 2020, that the vehicle was stolen and that he also had in his possession the next day a stolen Swift Moselle static caravan.
Bradshaw further admitted to possessing cocaine with intent to supply it.
Katie Rudd, 32, also of Ashbourne Avenue, admitted to the same charge regarding the caravan. Both will be sentenced on February 16.
