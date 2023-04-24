News you can trust since 1853
Dangerous Wigan driver who caused serious injuries will have to wait longer to learn his fate

A Wigan motorist who has admitted to three serious driving offences will have to wait longer until he learns his fate.

Brian Monteith
By Brian Monteith
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:55 BST

Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

But after two previous delays, the hearing has now been moved to May 15 due to a current lack of court time.

Smith pleaded guilty to all three serious motoring charges after his arrest by police
He had pleaded guilty to all three charges at earlier hearings.