Dangerous Wigan driver who caused serious injuries will have to wait longer to learn his fate
A Wigan motorist who has admitted to three serious driving offences will have to wait longer until he learns his fate.
Jamie Smith, 33, of Atherton Road in Hindley, was due to be sentenced at Bolton Crown Court this month for two counts of dangerous driving and one of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
But after two previous delays, the hearing has now been moved to May 15 due to a current lack of court time.
He had pleaded guilty to all three charges at earlier hearings.