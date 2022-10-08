News you can trust since 1853
Dangerous Wigan van man narrowly avoids immediate prison sentence after Chorley incident

A Wigan van man who drove dangerously through the streets of Chorley and failed to stop for police has narrowly avoided being sent straight to prison.

By Charles Graham
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 4:55 am - 1 min read
Updated Saturday, 8th October 2022, 3:00 pm

As it is Mark Ashworth has a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, has been banned from driving for 17 months and he was ordered to complete a Thinking Skills programme, complete 15 days of rehabilitation activities and 250 hours of unpaid work.

Borough justices heard he drove a Ford Transit dangerously through various streets of Chorley – taking in the A49 Preston Road, New Road Spendmore Lane, Pilling Lane and Bolton Road - on July 5 and did so without insurance or a licence.

Spendmore Lane in Coppull was one of the roads on which Ashworth drove dangerously

The 32-year-old of Broom Road, Worsley Hall, also failed to stop for a uniformed officer and when he was stopped, failed to give a breath sample.

He admitted to all the charges against him and on top of all his other punishments he has £213 to pay to the courts and victim services.