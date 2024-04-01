Date set for sentencing of Wigan man who admits stalking

Sentencing will take place on April 18 of a Wigan 34-year-old who admits to stalking and breaching a non-molestation order.
By Charles Graham
Published 1st Apr 2024, 15:45 BST
James Radcliffe, of Southmead, Lowton, appeared before Manchester and Salford justices to plead guilty to harassing Suzanne Williams between December 2023 and March this year and in so doing breaching an order made by the family courts.

He was released on conditional bail until he learns his fate at the same court.