Date set for Wigan man's assault trial

Robert Jackson, 26, of Falkirk Drive, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to the assault by beating of Ian Parkinson on February 28.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The case was adjourned for trial on August 5 at the same court and Jackson was released on bail until then, conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.

Thanks for reading. If you value what we do and are able to support us, a digital subscription is just £1 for your first month. Try us today by clicking here and viewing our offers.