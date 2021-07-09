Date set for Wigan man's assault trial
A trial date has been set for a man who denies launching an attack.
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:51 pm
Updated
Friday, 9th July 2021, 2:52 pm
Robert Jackson, 26, of Falkirk Drive, Ince, appeared before Wigan and Leigh justices to plead not guilty to the assault by beating of Ian Parkinson on February 28.
The case was adjourned for trial on August 5 at the same court and Jackson was released on bail until then, conditional that he has no contact with the complainant.
