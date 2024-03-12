Death threat and attack charges to be heard by crown court judge
Charges of assaulting and threatening to kill a woman have been brought against a Wigan man.
Jonathan Kay, of Helvellyn Road, Billinge, appeared before borough magistrates to be accused of assaulting Elaine Kay by beating and threatening to kill her on March 2.
He has yet to enter a plea and the case was sent to Bolton Crown Court where he is due to make his first appearance before a judge on April 16.
Before then he is on conditional bail.