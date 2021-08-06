Death toll after police contact

There have been more than 100 deaths after contact with GMP officers since 2004

The charity Inquest said such incidents are often caused by “systemic failures” to safeguard those experiencing a mental health crisis, with the Government seemingly “willing to accept” these deaths.

Figures from the Independent Office for Police Conduct show Greater Manchester Police recorded 11 deaths during or following police contact in 2020-21 – though this was down from 20 the year before.

Of the deaths last year, three were from road traffic incidents involving the force, and one from apparent suicide immediately following release from custody.

There were also seven other deaths which followed contact with the police and were subject to an independent investigation.

They were among 188 deaths following contact with Greater Manchester Police between 2004-05 – the first year such figures exist – and 2020-21.

Across England and Wales, there were 191 deaths following police contact last year, which was down from 206 in 2019-20.

The figures come just a few months after police officer Benjamin Monk was convicted of the manslaughter of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.

Inquest says he was the first police officer to be found guilty of murder or manslaughter following a death in police contact or custody in England and Wales in 35 years.

Last year saw global protests spring up in response to the death of American George Floyd in US police custody, but Inquest said the latest figures show that nothing has changed in England and Wales.