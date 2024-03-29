Delay to sentencing of Wigan pair who admit supply cannabis
Sentencing of two Wigan men who admit being concerned in the supply of cannabis has been delayed by a month.
Ashley Hughes, 31, of Broadway Hindley, and Matthew Smith, 30, of Botany Close, Aspull, also pleaded guilty to possessing the category B drug with intent to supply it when they first appeared before a Bolton judge.
The offences took place between November 2020 and 2021.
The pair had been due to return to court for sentencing this week but the hearing has been adjourned until April 30.