Delay to Wigan cocaine dealer’s sentence
Sentencing of young Wigan man who admits peddling hard drugs has been further postponed by a judge.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 1:10 pm
Lewis Causey, 22, of Falkirk Grove, Norley, appeared before a Bolton judge to plead guilty to supplying cocaine between September 9 and October 3 last year. He will now learn his fate on October 11.
