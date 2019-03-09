Delivery driver robbed and hit by her own van in Wigan

A delivery driver was robbed and then hit with her own van in a brazen daylight crime in Wigan.



Police were called to the shocking incident on Crabtree Road in Worsley Hall at around noon on Saturday.

The 45-year-old woman was taken to hospital with injuries that are serious but not life-threatening.

Eyewitnesses told Greater Manchester Police (GMP) officers they had seen a man in his 30s, wearing a black waterproof jacket, light coloured baggy jeans and work boots, getting into the blue Vauxhall Agila Expression van as the woman got out to make a delivery.

The man then made off in the vehicle in the direction of Sherwood Drive, colliding with her in the process.

The registration number for the van is BD05 CUX.

Detective Sergeant Chris Broad from GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “This was a terrifying robbery which has left the victim requiring hospital treatment, my thoughts are with her, I hope she is able to make a swift recovery.

“This robbery happened today in broad daylight, so I’m hoping someone may be able to help us quickly find the man before he can do any further damage.

“Anyone who witnessed the robbery, or has seen a van matching this description in the area should get in touch. The man has proved already that he has no regard for anyone else and we therefore need to find him as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7967 or alternatively call 101, quoting the reference number 929 of 09/03/19. They can also ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.