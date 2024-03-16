Detectives appeal for information following Wigan park robbery
An investigation has been launched following a daylight robbery in a Wigan park.
A social media post from GMP Wigan West says that someone was attack on Heywood Park, off West Avenue, Golborne, between 5pm and 5.30pm on Friday March 15.
No details have been provided about assailant(s) or victim(s), nor what was taken nor methods used.
But the post adds: “If anyone has any information or footage relating to the incident please contact [email protected] quoting reference 2338-150324.”