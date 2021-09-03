Detectives arrest man in Wigan borough on suspicion of murder after death in Bolton

The 31-year-old was detained by police officers in Leigh on Thursday night and remains in police custody for questioning.

It follows emergency services being called to reports of a man being found unconscious in Luxe Lounge, on Bradshawgate, in Bolton town centre, at around 1.30am yesterday.

It was believed the 36-year-old man had been assaulted and was treated by police officers and paramedics.

The man was found unconscious in Bolton's Luxe Lounge. Pic: Google Street View

He was taken to hospital for further treatment, but he later died.

A murder investigation was launched by detectives from Greater Manchester Police's major incident team and they are exploring several lines of inquiry, including extensive CCTV opportunities.

Det Ch Insp Carl Jones said: "This has been a rapid start to our investigation as our team of detectives continue to explore several lines of enquiry.

"It is so important that we are able to provide the victim's family with the answers that they crave in relation to this tragic incident and I can guarantee that we are doing all we can to ensure they get justice.

"We have already spoken to a number of witnesses and I'm thankful for the response from the public so far, but I'm still keen for anyone who was in Luxe Lounge at the time of the incident to make contact with us on 0161 856 3400 quoting incident 199 of September 9."

Information can also be reported online or by using the LiveChat function at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, call independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.