'He has deformed toes' - Lancashire Police hunt for sex offender with links to Blackburn, Preston & Blackpool
Officers from Lancashire Police are appeal for anyone who has seen 37-year-old Stephen Pennington from Blackburn to come forward.
He is wanted for breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.
Pennington, who uses different names, is 5ft 10 and has tattoos on his neck, hand and body.
In a bizzare twist, detectives have revealed the wanted man, who has links to Preston, Blackpool and Wigan has “deformed toes which turn outwards”.
“If you see Pennington call 999 and quote investigation number 04/164594/25. For non-immediate sightings email [email protected] or call 01254 353 246.”