Detectives work to 'keep the community safe' after shots fired at house

They were called to Higher Folds at around 10.35pm on Thursday after multiple reports of a possible firearm discharge.

An investigation was launched, which has since revealed that blank rounds were shot from a car towards a house on the street.

The incident was initially reported to have happened on Ludlow Drive, but police now say it was on neighbouring Kensington Drive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The investigation into what happened on Kensington Drive continues. Pic: Google Street View

No damage has been found and no-one was injured in the incident.

Detectives are now appealing for anyone with information about what happened, or anyone who witnessed anything suspicious around that time, to get in touch with them.

Supt Mark Kenny of Greater Manchester Police's Wigan district, said: "We understand the concern and worry that incidents such as this can cause and I want to reassure the community that we are following all available lines of enquiry to ensure those responsible are identified.

"Thankfully no-one sustained any injuries and we haven't located any damage to property, but we are treating this with the upmost seriousness and working with our partners to help keep the community safe. We have increased our visibility in the area as we investigate with additional police patrols. I encourage anyone with concerns or information that could assist police to speak with officers in the area or to contact through Crimestoppers."

Anyone with information can call police on 0161 856 6232 quoting incident 3187 of July 15. Details can also be reported at www.gmp.police.uk.

Alternatively, details can be passed on anonymously via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.